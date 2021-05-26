Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bioventus Inc. delivers clinically proven, cost-effective products which help people heal quickly and safely. It includes offerings for osteoarthritis, surgical and non-surgical bone healing. Bioventus Inc. is based in DURHAM, N.C. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bioventus in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Bioventus in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bioventus from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Bioventus in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Bioventus stock opened at $16.77 on Tuesday. Bioventus has a 52-week low of $10.74 and a 52-week high of $19.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $952.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.81. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bioventus will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Bioventus in the first quarter valued at about $330,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Bioventus in the first quarter valued at about $4,271,000. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new position in Bioventus in the first quarter valued at about $22,920,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Bioventus in the first quarter valued at about $840,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in Bioventus in the first quarter valued at about $14,623,000.

About Bioventus

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinically treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company provides osteoarthritic joint pain treatment and joint preservation products, including Durolane, a single injection therapy; GELSYN-3, a three injection therapy; and SUPARTZ FX, a five injection therapy.

