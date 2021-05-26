Bitcoinus (BITS) Price Reaches $0.0000

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded down 50% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 26th. Bitcoinus has a total market cap of $3,482.12 and approximately $6,817.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcoinus has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcoinus coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoinus alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,232.59 or 0.99776834 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00037320 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00009404 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.81 or 0.00096168 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001001 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004853 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Bitcoinus Profile

BITS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 coins and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 coins. Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com/blog . Bitcoinus’ official website is www.bitcoinus.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitstarCoin is a Scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid. The PoW phase lasts for 21 days and then the PoS staking begins at 35% for Y1 – dropping to 1% in yr 5. The difficulty retargets every block and the block time is set to 30 seconds allowing for a two minute transaction confirmation. “

Bitcoinus Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoinus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoinus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoinus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoinus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.