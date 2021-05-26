BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report released on Friday, May 21st. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s FY2022 earnings at $2.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.97 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

NYSE:BJ opened at $44.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.42. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 52 week low of $32.84 and a 52 week high of $50.18.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 161.94% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pendal Group Limited lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 36.5% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 7,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 24.0% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 392,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,597,000 after purchasing an additional 75,890 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 12.7% during the first quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 15,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 12.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 554,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,878,000 after purchasing an additional 63,305 shares during the period.

In other news, SVP Graham Luce sold 8,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.54, for a total transaction of $381,485.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,690 shares in the company, valued at $2,480,432.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 26,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total transaction of $1,178,688.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,433 shares in the company, valued at $5,994,264.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 88,562 shares of company stock valued at $3,889,985. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

