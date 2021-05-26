Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Shares Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 91.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,188 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $4,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BKI. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 80,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in Black Knight by 139.0% in the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 17,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 10,263 shares in the last quarter. Aravt Global LLC raised its position in shares of Black Knight by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Aravt Global LLC now owns 344,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,427,000 after acquiring an additional 5,446 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Black Knight by 139.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 58,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,164,000 after acquiring an additional 33,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Black Knight by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

BKI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on Black Knight from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Susquehanna raised Black Knight from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet cut Black Knight from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Black Knight to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.31.

BKI opened at $72.99 on Wednesday. Black Knight, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.33 and a 52 week high of $97.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 42.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.58.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. Black Knight had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $349.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Joseph M. Nackashi sold 13,500 shares of Black Knight stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total value of $1,023,165.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy/Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of various workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Servicing Digital, a white-labeled mobile solution; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

