BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Trading 6.6% Higher

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)’s stock price shot up 6.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.26 and last traded at $9.16. 238,894 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 34,429,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.59.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BB shares. Scotiabank cut shares of BlackBerry from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered BlackBerry from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on BlackBerry from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.96.

The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.20.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 123.63% and a positive return on equity of 2.75%. The firm had revenue of $215.00 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Marjorie Dickman sold 16,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total transaction of $142,333.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in BlackBerry by 249.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackBerry by 751.8% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 1,986.3% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 6,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,939 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackBerry Company Profile (NYSE:BB)

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

