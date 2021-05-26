BlackRock Inc. Buys 150,432 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,660,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,432 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 9.48% of Digital Realty Trust worth $3,754,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $303,759,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 116.4% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,074,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,865 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,801,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,845,000 after acquiring an additional 752,878 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,151,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,416,275,000 after buying an additional 651,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,582,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,726,000 after buying an additional 586,439 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 200 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total transaction of $26,916.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,916. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $117,062.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,478 shares in the company, valued at $1,279,719.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 276,869 shares of company stock worth $41,013,198. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DLR traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $152.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,573,674. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $148.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.09. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $124.65 and a one year high of $165.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 12.43%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 74.60%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DLR shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Digital Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.07.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

