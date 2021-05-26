BlackRock Inc. Has $4.05 Billion Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,242,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,570 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.08% of KLA worth $4,045,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of KLA by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in KLA by 3.2% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 193,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,080 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in KLA by 267.9% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in KLA by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 596,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $197,086,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $319.02. 6,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,340,677. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $322.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $293.58. KLA Co. has a one year low of $168.24 and a one year high of $359.69. The company has a market cap of $48.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. KLA had a net margin of 28.77% and a return on equity of 69.63%. Analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. KLA’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

KLAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $341.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on KLA from $339.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on KLA from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $349.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.19.

In other news, Director Gary B. Moore bought 377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $301.02 per share, with a total value of $113,484.54. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,017 shares in the company, valued at $3,617,357.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 15,000 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.95, for a total value of $4,649,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,187,764.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

