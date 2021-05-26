BlackRock Inc. Has $4.57 Billion Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,649,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 126,638 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.09% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $4,565,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 54 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 4,045 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 80.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.63, for a total value of $495,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,940,173.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

REGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $641.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $696.00 to $656.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $684.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $656.38.

REGN traded down $2.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $495.24. 5,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 951,938. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $441.00 and a one year high of $664.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $495.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $495.71.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.78 by $2.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 35.43%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 46.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.