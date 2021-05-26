BlackRock Inc. Increases Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,573,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,384,005 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.79% of The Progressive worth $4,357,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Progressive during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Progressive by 55.2% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in The Progressive by 81.5% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in The Progressive during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Progressive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $1,096,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 332,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,410,699.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $127,375.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,204,246.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,488 shares of company stock valued at $1,343,380. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PGR shares. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Edward Jones upgraded The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of The Progressive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of The Progressive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.69.

PGR stock traded up $1.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.46. 19,486 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,843,328. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.41. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $73.66 and a 52-week high of $107.58. The company has a market cap of $57.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.46.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72. The Progressive had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 25.38%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.35%.

The Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

