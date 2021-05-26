BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Holdings Reduced by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,643 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $10,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Norges Bank bought a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth about $1,515,316,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,819,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,755,598,000 after acquiring an additional 611,071 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 225.6% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 631,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $455,818,000 after acquiring an additional 437,700 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,021,000. Finally, Swedbank acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,864,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock stock traded up $5.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $879.71. The company had a trading volume of 5,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,707. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $515.72 and a 52 week high of $881.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $828.20 and a 200-day moving average of $743.03. The firm has a market cap of $134.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.52% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BLK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $847.00 to $912.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $886.08.

In other news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total transaction of $485,028.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total transaction of $27,421,004.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,409 shares of company stock valued at $32,875,775 over the last ninety days. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

