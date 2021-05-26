BlackRock Inc. Purchases 4,071,861 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 61,990,156 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 4,071,861 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $3,379,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UBER. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Uber Technologies by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,006,738 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $6,222,343,000 after buying an additional 20,549,153 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 34,833,403 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,776,504,000 after purchasing an additional 14,728,949 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $720,148,000. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 27,681,399 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,411,751,000 after buying an additional 12,142,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $430,200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $372,515.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 189,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,837,779.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Argus upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.16.

Uber Technologies stock traded up $0.42 on Wednesday, reaching $50.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,415,691. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $64.05. The company has a market cap of $95.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.53 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.86.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

