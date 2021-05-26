BlackRock Inc. Sells 595,612 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,698,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 595,612 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.88% of CME Group worth $5,044,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in CME Group by 624.0% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in CME Group in the first quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CME. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.20.

CME traded up $1.92 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $216.80. 6,390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,644,537. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.89 and a 1 year high of $219.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.45.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.57%.

In related news, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.29, for a total value of $1,279,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 36,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,780,605.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.46, for a total value of $308,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,917 shares in the company, valued at $5,735,826.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,021,500. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

