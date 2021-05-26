BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) Shares Sold by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,293 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spinnaker Trust boosted its position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 161,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,091,000 after acquiring an additional 7,361 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 190.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 81,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,095,000 after acquiring an additional 53,530 shares during the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 14,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,500,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $292,000.

NEAR traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $50.21. 477,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.18. BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.10 and a twelve month high of $50.30.

