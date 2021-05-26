BlackRock World Mining Trust plc Declares Dividend of GBX 4.50 (LON:BRWM)

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (LON:BRWM) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) per share by the investment trust on Friday, June 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

BRWM stock opened at GBX 635.23 ($8.30) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.76, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.08. BlackRock World Mining Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 335 ($4.38) and a 1 year high of GBX 699.21 ($9.14). The firm has a market cap of £1.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 636.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 559.

Get BlackRock World Mining Trust alerts:

In related news, insider Ollie Oliveira bought 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 674 ($8.81) per share, for a total transaction of £14,828 ($19,372.88).

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the mining and metal sectors.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock World Mining Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock World Mining Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.