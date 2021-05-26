bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($3.17) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of bluebird bio in a research note issued on Sunday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($3.17) for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for bluebird bio’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($3.06) EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at ($2.77) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BLUE. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on bluebird bio from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Bank of America downgraded bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. William Blair downgraded bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Monday, March 29th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.56.

Shares of BLUE stock opened at $30.52 on Wednesday. bluebird bio has a 1 year low of $24.24 and a 1 year high of $72.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.93. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.75.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.02) by ($0.05). bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 257.34% and a negative return on equity of 43.18%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLUE. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in bluebird bio by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 10,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in bluebird bio by 89.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in bluebird bio during the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its position in bluebird bio by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in bluebird bio during the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent Ã-thalassemia; LentiGlobin for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

