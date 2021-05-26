Blueshift Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,084 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander-Chile were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NS Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile in the 1st quarter worth about $7,864,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,385 shares of the bank’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 41,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 7,636 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 44,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 274,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,824,000 after purchasing an additional 72,486 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BSAC opened at $20.10 on Wednesday. Banco Santander-Chile has a fifty-two week low of $13.31 and a fifty-two week high of $26.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.73. The stock has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.81.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 21.26%. Sell-side analysts predict that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a $0.9285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a yield of 4.1%. This is a boost from Banco Santander-Chile’s previous annual dividend of $0.46. Banco Santander-Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.81%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America upgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Banco Santander-Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

About Banco Santander-Chile

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Corporate Investment Banking segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.

