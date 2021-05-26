Blueshift Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NLSN. Sasco Capital Inc. CT lifted its stake in Nielsen by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 1,352,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,224,000 after acquiring an additional 92,740 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Nielsen by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,160,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $232,915,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349,119 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Nielsen by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 922,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,262,000 after purchasing an additional 58,430 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Nielsen in the 4th quarter worth about $452,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Nielsen by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,612,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,519,000 after purchasing an additional 30,436 shares during the last quarter.

Nielsen stock opened at $26.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.47. Nielsen Holdings plc has a one year low of $13.13 and a one year high of $28.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.62.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $863.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.47 million. Nielsen had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 10.46%. Nielsen’s revenue was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Nielsen’s payout ratio is 15.79%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NLSN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Nielsen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup lowered Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Truist increased their price objective on Nielsen from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Nielsen from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Nielsen in a report on Friday, March 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.64.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Nielsen Global Media (Media) and Nielsen Global Connect (Connect). The Media segment provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, radio, digital viewing, and listening platforms.

