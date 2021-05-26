Blueshift Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 51,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Yatsen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Yatsen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Ocean Arete Ltd. acquired a new position in Yatsen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Yatsen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new position in Yatsen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $499,000. Institutional investors own 23.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Yatsen alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. CICC Research assumed coverage on Yatsen in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.30 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yatsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, 86 Research assumed coverage on Yatsen in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.30.

YSG stock opened at $9.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.35. Yatsen Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $25.47.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.08). On average, research analysts forecast that Yatsen Holding Limited will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

About Yatsen

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Yatsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yatsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.