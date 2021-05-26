Blueshift Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 87.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,593 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 30,612 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Jack in the Box by 23,600.0% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 1,018.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the first quarter worth $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter valued at $550,000. 96.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,319 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.74, for a total value of $152,661.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,732,357.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JACK. OTR Global upgraded Jack in the Box to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.19.

JACK opened at $113.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.58. Jack in the Box Inc. has a one year low of $64.83 and a one year high of $124.53.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $257.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.04 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 14.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from Jack in the Box’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is 34.41%.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

