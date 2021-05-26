BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Boosts Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 175.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 131,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,916 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Crown were worth $12,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 311,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,256,000 after buying an additional 12,487 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Crown by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 33,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,089 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 539.8% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 28,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 23,861 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 4.2% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 49,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Finally, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Crown by 23.9% during the first quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CCK traded down $6.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.01. The stock had a trading volume of 18,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,519. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.73. The company has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.17. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.00 and a 1-year high of $114.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Crown had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 35.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

Crown announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 25th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 11.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. Crown’s payout ratio is 13.51%.

In other news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total value of $583,449.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,471 shares in the company, valued at $5,506,305.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Conway sold 334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total transaction of $36,659.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,031,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,203,939.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,095 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,027. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

CCK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Crown from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Crown from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Crown from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Crown from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.40.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

