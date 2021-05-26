BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 40,847 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 87.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,814 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,847 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.08% of VeriSign worth $17,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of VeriSign by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,160,998 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,982,438,000 after buying an additional 360,063 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in VeriSign by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,128,409 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $621,803,000 after purchasing an additional 193,964 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in VeriSign by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,037,491 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $657,313,000 after purchasing an additional 505,747 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in VeriSign by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,022,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $437,688,000 after purchasing an additional 230,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its position in VeriSign by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,811,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $360,080,000 after purchasing an additional 337,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $225.06. The stock had a trading volume of 735 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,976. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.11. The firm has a market cap of $25.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.67 and a beta of 0.81. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.60 and a fifty-two week high of $226.18.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $323.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.82 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.21% and a net margin of 49.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kathleen A. Cote sold 1,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.79, for a total transaction of $190,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,191,898.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.17, for a total value of $1,303,020.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 825,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,269,491.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,778 shares of company stock valued at $7,300,533 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

VRSN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet downgraded VeriSign from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 15th.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

