BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $13.60 Million Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 361,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,542 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.08% of Conagra Brands worth $13,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CAG. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Conagra Brands by 26.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,392,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969,117 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. raised its position in Conagra Brands by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 5,336,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,043 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Conagra Brands by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,260,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,749,000 after acquiring an additional 245,076 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth $178,846,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Conagra Brands by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,456,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,322,000 after acquiring an additional 579,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.22.

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $1,714,533.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 102,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,830,137.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 2,811,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $105,725,672.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,942,853 shares of company stock worth $110,641,396. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Conagra Brands stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.98. 9,499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,700,051. The company has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.72 and a twelve month high of $39.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.06.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

