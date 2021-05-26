BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 10,916 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 130,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,916 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $16,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The J. M. Smucker in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in The J. M. Smucker during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in The J. M. Smucker during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in The J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in The J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SJM. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.67.

In related news, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 1,200 shares of The J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.53, for a total value of $147,036.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,917.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Nancy Lopez Knight sold 225 shares of The J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total value of $29,508.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,951.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 2,975 shares of company stock worth $377,843. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SJM traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.76. 1,372 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,124,018. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.22. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $101.89 and a twelve month high of $139.57.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 11.69%. Equities research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.10%.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

