BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 4,905 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 178,468 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,905 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $15,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 138.3% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 207.5% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. 26.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $92.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.84.

In other news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $17,548,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 284,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,003,092.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 177,471 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $15,972,390.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 347,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,274,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 47.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DELL traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $99.77. The stock had a trading volume of 4,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,583,159. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $43.68 and a one year high of $103.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.00.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.51. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 115.36%. The firm had revenue of $26.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

See Also: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.