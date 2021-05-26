Bo Kruse Sells 4,000 Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Stock

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $142,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 253,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,012,071.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of YMAB stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.80. 3,711 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,486. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.64. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.77 and a 1-year high of $55.22. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.92 and a beta of 1.22.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. Equities research analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,178,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 199,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,882,000 after buying an additional 49,619 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,418,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,744,000 after buying an additional 72,823 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 10,461 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,047,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,858,000 after buying an additional 321,788 shares during the period. 49.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

YMAB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 29th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America raised Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush cut their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.38.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

