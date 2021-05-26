Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.28

Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.28 and traded as high as $13.98. Boingo Wireless shares last traded at $13.95, with a volume of 464,721 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research note on Monday, March 8th. William Blair lowered shares of Boingo Wireless from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boingo Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Boingo Wireless in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of Boingo Wireless from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.86.

Get Boingo Wireless alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $624.28 million, a P/E ratio of -33.24 and a beta of 1.54.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $59.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.05 million. Boingo Wireless had a negative return on equity of 25.78% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. Research analysts predict that Boingo Wireless, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Derek Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.04, for a total value of $421,200.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 32,791 shares in the company, valued at $460,385.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WIFI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Boingo Wireless by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boingo Wireless during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Boingo Wireless by 147.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 6,876 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in Boingo Wireless during the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boingo Wireless in the first quarter worth $165,000. Institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

About Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI)

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Carrier Services, Military, Multifamily, Legacy, and Private Networks and Emerging Technologies.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Boingo Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boingo Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.