BOOM Price Hits $0.0089 (BOOM)

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. BOOM has a market cap of $6.91 million and $804,471.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOOM coin can now be purchased for $0.0089 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BOOM has traded down 27% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005048 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.38 or 0.00071581 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002615 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00018004 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $373.50 or 0.00976466 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,860.54 or 0.10092816 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.10 or 0.00086538 BTC.

BOOM Profile

BOOM (CRYPTO:BOOM) is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 968,078,880 coins and its circulating supply is 779,048,148 coins. BOOM’s official Twitter account is @theboomtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . BOOM’s official website is www.boomtoken.io . The official message board for BOOM is medium.com/@theboomtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

BOOM Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOOM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOOM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

