Boralex Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (TSE:BLX)

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 28th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.165 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th.

Shares of BLX traded up C$0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$36.60. The stock had a trading volume of 23,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,571. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 311.63, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$39.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$42.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 78.11. Boralex has a 1-year low of C$26.75 and a 1-year high of C$56.70.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C($0.11). The company had revenue of C$206.00 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Boralex will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$60.00 price target on shares of Boralex in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Boralex to C$43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Boralex from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Boralex from C$55.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Boralex from C$59.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Boralex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$49.00.

In related news, Director Yves Rheault sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.50, for a total transaction of C$29,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 870 shares in the company, valued at C$36,105.

About Boralex

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

