Boralex (TSE:BLX) Price Target Lowered to C$43.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Boralex (TSE:BLX) had its price target decreased by Credit Suisse Group to C$43.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BLX. Scotiabank cut their price target on Boralex from C$59.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Boralex from C$55.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. CSFB lowered their price objective on Boralex from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$60.00 price objective on shares of Boralex in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Boralex from C$55.00 to C$50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Boralex has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$49.00.

Get Boralex alerts:

BLX opened at C$36.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$39.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$42.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 78.11. Boralex has a 52 week low of C$26.75 and a 52 week high of C$56.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 311.63.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C($0.11). The firm had revenue of C$206.00 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Boralex will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.63%.

In other news, Director Yves Rheault sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.50, for a total value of C$29,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$36,105.

About Boralex

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Boralex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boralex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.