Boston Partners Buys Shares of 3,139,332 Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Boston Partners bought a new stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,139,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,616,000. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.39% of Dominion Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $344,479,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 130.2% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,262,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $170,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,740 shares during the period. Alleghany Corp DE boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 370.9% during the 4th quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 1,322,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,806 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 214.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,423,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,027,000 after acquiring an additional 970,800 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,683,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $127,899,000 after buying an additional 391,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Shares of D traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $76.09. 86,074 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,801,152. The firm has a market cap of $61.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.85 and a 12 month high of $87.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.63.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 6.01%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 71.19%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on D shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet raised Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.79.

In related news, Director Mark J. Kington purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $138,580.00. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.