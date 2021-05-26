Boston Partners Decreases Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Boston Partners cut its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 35.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,925,793 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 1,039,524 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Best Buy were worth $221,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 476.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 265 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BBY shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.26.

Shares of Best Buy stock traded up $2.41 on Wednesday, reaching $116.83. 83,188 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,557,189. The company has a market capitalization of $29.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.53. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.23 and a 52 week high of $128.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.02. Best Buy had a return on equity of 52.47% and a net margin of 3.80%. The company had revenue of $16.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.19 billion. On average, analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

In other Best Buy news, insider Allison Peterson sold 1,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $225,918.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,348,194.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $64,569.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,298 shares of company stock valued at $5,600,588. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

