Boston Partners Has $166.10 Million Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 143.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,291,101 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 1,348,343 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in EOG Resources were worth $166,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Investment Management of Virginia LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 33,364 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after buying an additional 5,686 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,454 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after buying an additional 5,491 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,598,957 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,944,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,226 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 252,534 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $18,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

In other EOG Resources news, President Ezra Y. Yacob sold 3,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $245,147.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 51,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,882,067. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 8,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total value of $644,483.02. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,061,402.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,231. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG traded up $0.81 on Wednesday, hitting $79.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,529,266. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.44. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.22 and a fifty-two week high of $86.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 786.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 2.17.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.01%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EOG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Siebert Williams Shank raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on EOG Resources from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.16.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

Recommended Story: Put Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.