Boston Partners Has $297.49 Million Stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,654,378 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 367,943 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Centene were worth $297,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Centene in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centene stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $73.65. 29,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,017,062. The company has a market cap of $42.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $53.60 and a twelve month high of $74.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.30.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. Centene had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $29.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $432,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,883 shares of company stock worth $2,626,390. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Centene from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Centene has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.54.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

