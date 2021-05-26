Boston Partners Invests $199.90 Million in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,987,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,899,000. Boston Partners owned about 2.84% of Vertiv as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 3,725.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in Vertiv by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VRT traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $24.33. The stock had a trading volume of 33,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,993,769. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.52 and a 200 day moving average of $20.36. The stock has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.89. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12-month low of $12.09 and a 12-month high of $24.58.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.09. Vertiv had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 79.60%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Vertiv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.44.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

