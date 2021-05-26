Boston Partners Makes New Investment in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 441,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,808,000. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.23% of Charter Communications at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CHTR. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 238.5% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Charter Communications by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Charter Communications news, insider David Ellen sold 10,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $669.65, for a total transaction of $6,993,154.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,711 shares in the company, valued at $25,922,821.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.45, for a total value of $697,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,212,187.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,707 shares of company stock worth $21,677,618. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Charter Communications from $690.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $765.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $680.00 target price (down previously from $742.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $708.92.

Shares of CHTR stock traded up $1.92 on Wednesday, hitting $697.43. The stock had a trading volume of 15,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105,442. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $662.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $641.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market cap of $131.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.32, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.98. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $498.08 and a twelve month high of $712.41.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 19.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

