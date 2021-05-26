Boston Partners Takes Position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Boston Partners purchased a new stake in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,247,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,642,000. Boston Partners owned approximately 4.19% of TEGNA at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in TEGNA during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in TEGNA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in TEGNA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $158,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in TEGNA during the first quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in TEGNA during the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGNA stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,689,709. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.28. TEGNA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.25 and a fifty-two week high of $21.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52. TEGNA had a return on equity of 27.57% and a net margin of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $727.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. TEGNA’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that TEGNA Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This is an increase from TEGNA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.17%.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

