Boston Partners Trims Stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Boston Partners reduced its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,138,435 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 337,912 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Masco were worth $188,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Masco in the 1st quarter valued at $1,280,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 8,062.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 6,450 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 21,608 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masco in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 9,730 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

MAS traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $61.12. 14,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,976,754. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.44 and a fifty-two week high of $68.54.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 361.42% and a net margin of 10.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 9th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Masco’s payout ratio is 17.95%.

In other news, insider Jai Shah sold 30,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,986,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 6,543 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $348,087.60. In the last three months, insiders sold 90,855 shares of company stock valued at $5,821,757. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Truist raised their price objective on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Masco in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.91.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

