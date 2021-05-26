Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Shares Gap Down to $43.03

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $43.03, but opened at $41.99. Boston Scientific shares last traded at $41.58, with a volume of 78,581 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.58.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.97. The stock has a market cap of $59.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 430.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 1.69%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 9,676 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $387,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,074 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 48,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.98, for a total transaction of $2,130,347.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 187,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,250,516.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,990 shares of company stock worth $2,999,086 over the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,511,038 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,799,721,000 after buying an additional 3,712,409 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 68.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 82,659,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,194,787,000 after acquiring an additional 33,630,705 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 64,638,630 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,323,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513,586 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 50,962,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,969,708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033,710 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 41,012,340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,585,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

