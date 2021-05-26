Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF) Short Interest Down 95.3% in May

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 95.3% from the April 29th total of 30,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 102,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Boulder Growth & Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 19,514 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.62. 7,037 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,703. Boulder Growth & Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.22 and a 1 year high of $13.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.102 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%.

Boulder Growth & Income Fund Company Profile

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Boulder Investment Advisers, LLC It is co-managed by Stewart West Indies Trading Co Ltd. and Rocky Mountain Advisers, Llc. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

