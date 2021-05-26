Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) PT Raised to $15.00 at KeyCorp

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) had its price objective upped by analysts at KeyCorp from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.91% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a report on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.17.

BDN stock opened at $13.90 on Wednesday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $14.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.30). Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 59.59% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The company had revenue of $120.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 8,653.8% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

