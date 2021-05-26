Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) PT Raised to $15.00 at KeyCorp

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) had its price objective upped by analysts at KeyCorp from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.91% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a report on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.17.
BDN stock opened at $13.90 on Wednesday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $14.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 8,653.8% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.79% of the company’s stock.
About Brandywine Realty Trust
Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.
