Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $14.04

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.04 and last traded at $13.99, with a volume of 4269 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.91.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BDN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.25.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.30). Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 59.59% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The business had revenue of $120.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.68%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 141,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 69,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 94,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:BDN)

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

Featured Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.