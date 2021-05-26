Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $14.04

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.04 and last traded at $13.99, with a volume of 4269 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.91.
Several research firms recently weighed in on BDN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.25.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.68%.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 141,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 69,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 94,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.
Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:BDN)
Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.
