Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €71.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €71.00 ($83.53) price target on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BNR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on Brenntag and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Warburg Research set a €69.00 ($81.18) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €85.50 ($100.59) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €73.71 ($86.72).

Shares of BNR opened at €77.22 ($90.85) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €75.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of €68.08. Brenntag has a fifty-two week low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a fifty-two week high of €56.25 ($66.18).

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

