Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €71.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Posted by on May 26th, 2021

Nord/LB set a €71.00 ($83.53) price target on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BNR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on Brenntag and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Warburg Research set a €69.00 ($81.18) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €85.50 ($100.59) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €73.71 ($86.72).

Shares of BNR opened at €77.22 ($90.85) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €75.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of €68.08. Brenntag has a fifty-two week low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a fifty-two week high of €56.25 ($66.18).

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Analyst Recommendations for Brenntag (FRA:BNR)

