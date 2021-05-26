Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brenntag AG engages in the production and distribution of chemicals. It operates through the North America, Latin America, EMEA and Asia Pacific segments. Brenntag AG is headquartered in Mülheim an der Ruhr, Germany. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on BNTGY. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Brenntag in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Baader Bank lowered Brenntag from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. DZ Bank lowered Brenntag from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Brenntag in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS BNTGY traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.74. 21,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,093. Brenntag has a 52-week low of $9.93 and a 52-week high of $18.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.37.

Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. Brenntag had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 3.96%. As a group, analysts expect that Brenntag will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

