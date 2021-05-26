Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) to Issue GBX 6.50 Dividend

Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) per share on Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:BVIC opened at GBX 933.50 ($12.20) on Wednesday. Britvic has a 1-year low of GBX 712.50 ($9.31) and a 1-year high of GBX 977.50 ($12.77). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 891.83 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 830.27. The firm has a market cap of £2.49 billion and a PE ratio of 28.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.59, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

In related news, insider Joanne Wilson sold 9,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 916 ($11.97), for a total value of £84,528.48 ($110,437.00). Insiders purchased a total of 63 shares of company stock valued at $54,943 over the last ninety days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) price objective on shares of Britvic in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Britvic from GBX 980 ($12.80) to GBX 1,070 ($13.98) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Britvic from GBX 950 ($12.41) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Britvic from GBX 930 ($12.15) to GBX 950 ($12.41) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.76) price target on shares of Britvic in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 979 ($12.79).

Britvic Company Profile

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

