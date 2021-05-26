Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Purchased by CCLA Investment Management Ltd

CCLA Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1,756.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,519 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,793 shares during the quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $83,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Miramar Capital LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 18,476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,734,000 after purchasing an additional 6,089 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 95,723 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 7,738 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 34,631 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 13.0% in the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Broadcom from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Broadcom from $521.00 to $538.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Broadcom from $460.00 to $540.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Broadcom from $470.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.15.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $459.35. The stock had a trading volume of 30,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,096,331. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $280.00 and a fifty-two week high of $495.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $460.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $446.07. The company has a market cap of $187.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.28, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 16.01%. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.25 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.42, for a total value of $256,742.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.23, for a total value of $47,423.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,997 shares of company stock valued at $13,225,300. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

