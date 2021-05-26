Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Hits New 12-Month High at $21.71

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.71 and last traded at $21.71, with a volume of 332 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.47.

BNL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Broadstone Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion and a PE ratio of 24.43.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 2.52% and a net margin of 19.19%. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.255 dividend. This is an increase from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.92%.

In other Broadstone Net Lease news, SVP Roderick Pickney sold 3,000 shares of Broadstone Net Lease stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total value of $62,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BNL. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the first quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.53% of the company’s stock.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

