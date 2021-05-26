Brokerages Anticipate American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.19 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) will post sales of $2.19 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for American Tower’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.21 billion and the lowest is $2.16 billion. American Tower reported sales of $1.91 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Tower will report full-year sales of $8.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.65 billion to $9.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $9.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.06 billion to $10.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for American Tower.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 23.40%.

AMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised American Tower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wolfe Research started coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.83.

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 18,657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.11, for a total value of $4,647,645.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,348,020.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $718,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,296,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,201 shares of company stock valued at $15,374,386. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at $804,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 27,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,485,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited raised its stake in American Tower by 397.1% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 478,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,481,000 after acquiring an additional 382,534 shares during the period. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AMT traded up $0.59 on Tuesday, hitting $253.37. 1,323,734 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,191,697. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.22. American Tower has a 52 week low of $197.50 and a 52 week high of $272.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $248.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 12th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 58.77%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

