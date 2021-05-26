Brokerages Anticipate Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) Will Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Analysts expect Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) to post earnings per share of $0.36 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cardtronics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the lowest is $0.33. Cardtronics reported earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 176.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardtronics will report full-year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cardtronics.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $267.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.00 million. Cardtronics had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 16.80%. Cardtronics’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share.

CATM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Cardtronics in a report on Friday, March 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Cardtronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.25.

In other news, CEO Edward H. West sold 967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.92, for a total transaction of $37,635.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 529,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,608,062.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stuart Mackinnon sold 5,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $219,233.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,607. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,262 shares of company stock valued at $1,592,129 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cardtronics by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardtronics during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Cardtronics in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cardtronics by 1,653.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cardtronics by 1,278.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares in the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CATM traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,482. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.86. Cardtronics has a one year low of $16.67 and a one year high of $42.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.86 and its 200-day moving average is $36.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Cardtronics Company Profile

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing, balance inquiries, and balance transfers; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, train stations, and casinos.

