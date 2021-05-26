Brokerages Anticipate Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $94.20 Million

Equities analysts expect Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) to post $94.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Luxfer’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $92.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $96.60 million. Luxfer reported sales of $89.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Luxfer will report full-year sales of $369.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $364.70 million to $372.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $397.00 million, with estimates ranging from $387.10 million to $412.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Luxfer.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.14. Luxfer had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $85.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Luxfer’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LXFR. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Luxfer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Luxfer from $24.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of LXFR stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.33. The stock had a trading volume of 62,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,494. Luxfer has a 12 month low of $11.74 and a 12 month high of $23.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $639.75 million, a PE ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Luxfer’s payout ratio is 53.76%.

In other news, insider James Gardella sold 20,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total value of $440,108.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Graham Wardlow sold 6,400 shares of Luxfer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total transaction of $139,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,225 shares in the company, valued at $549,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Luxfer by 33.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Luxfer by 54.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Luxfer by 222.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Luxfer in the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Luxfer during the 4th quarter valued at $182,000. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.

