Brokerages Anticipate Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to Announce $1.60 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to announce earnings of $1.60 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Micron Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.65. Micron Technology posted earnings per share of $0.82 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 95.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, July 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Micron Technology will report full year earnings of $5.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.17 to $5.92. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $10.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.99 to $12.94. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Micron Technology.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 13.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MU shares. Wedbush upped their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Cascend Securities upped their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Micron Technology from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.29.

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $81.75. The stock had a trading volume of 386,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,171,539. The firm has a market cap of $91.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $42.25 and a fifty-two week high of $96.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.36 and a 200-day moving average of $80.25.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total transaction of $671,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total value of $704,536.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,265,924.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,997 shares of company stock valued at $8,454,200 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $906,961,000. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 33,316,023 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,674,125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057,189 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,413,327 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $557,335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,179 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 652.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,355,036 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $252,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909,100 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at $173,209,000. 81.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

